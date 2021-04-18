Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 219,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

