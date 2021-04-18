Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 430 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Fire Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS opened at $33.88 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

