Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 45,579 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,579 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

