Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,224 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.73 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

