Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

