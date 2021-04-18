Starbase 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $559,187.76 and approximately $91.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00668266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.