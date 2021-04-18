State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $332.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.02 and its 200 day moving average is $258.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.