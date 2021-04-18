State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

