Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 426.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLJF shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Stella-Jones stock remained flat at $$40.63 during midday trading on Friday. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

