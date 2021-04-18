Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $45.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of CHUY opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

