Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $56.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

