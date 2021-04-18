StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

