Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,404,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.