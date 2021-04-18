Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 934 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $220.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.06 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

