Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 62.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $386.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

