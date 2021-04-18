Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 10,060 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $2,324,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

