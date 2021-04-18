Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $437,000 Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 279.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $5,200,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.