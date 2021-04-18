Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,779,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $287.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

