Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SUBCY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

