Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 545,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SUTNY stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

