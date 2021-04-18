SUN (SUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $199.99 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. SUN has a market cap of $205.72 million and $199.99 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $41.37 or 0.00076381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00064977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.13 or 0.00705444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,495.25 or 1.00604009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.64 or 0.00844853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.