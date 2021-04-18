Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 266.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,832,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.