Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $33.82 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

