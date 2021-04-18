Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 368,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 87,641 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.