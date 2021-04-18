sUSD Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $144.12 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

