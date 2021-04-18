Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 900.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $861.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

