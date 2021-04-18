Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $266,000 Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

