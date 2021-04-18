Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

