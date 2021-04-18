SVB Leerink Trims Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

