Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 103 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $144.16. 6,480,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

