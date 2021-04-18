Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 2,443 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,010,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,317,010. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of -423.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

