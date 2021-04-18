Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 2,200 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

