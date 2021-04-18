Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012,053. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

