Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 432.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $2,297.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,306.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

