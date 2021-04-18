Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 2,438,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,016. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

