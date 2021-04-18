Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,596. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

