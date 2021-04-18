Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.37). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

SYBX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 1,971,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,886. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.