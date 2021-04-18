Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,992. The company has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

