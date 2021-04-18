Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:TALO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,992. The company has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.
