Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $207.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

