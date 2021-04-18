Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $46.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $48.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $224.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $226.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TTCF traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,248. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

In other Tattooed Chef news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.