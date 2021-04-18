Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Team by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

TISI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $337.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.14. Team has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Separately, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.