Teloscoin Price Tops $0.0054 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $900,080.17 and $7,662.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00051401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00344114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

