Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tenable were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 135.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $193,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

