Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,913.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.