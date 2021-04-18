Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $120.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,406. Teradyne has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

