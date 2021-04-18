Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tao Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,322,000 after buying an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.00 on Friday, reaching $731.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,201,473. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $666.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.12. The stock has a market cap of $702.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.63, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

