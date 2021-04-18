Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $81.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 675,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,575. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,676,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

