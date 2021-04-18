The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,267,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

