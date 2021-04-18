The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 116.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.35.

Shares of CLX opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.