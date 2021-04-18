The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of The ExOne worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The ExOne by 351.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The ExOne Company has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

